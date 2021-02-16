For many of us, a manicure is one of life's little pleasures. But with beauty salons up and down the country closed for the foreseeable future, we've been left to our own devices when it comes to our nails.
There are so many great long-wearing nail polish collections and countless brilliant DIY tools for achieving an expert finish at home but I recently came to realise that some of the nail care techniques I'd been following weren't giving my nails the best start at growing long, strong and healthy. Add nervous picking and biting to the mix thanks to COVID-induced stress and anxiety, and my nails were looking decidedly worse for wear.
So to try and breathe life into my flimsy nails, I decided to switch things up. From investing in a top quality nail file to always using a base coat under nail polish, read on to uncover the most common nail mistakes and the tiny adjustments I've made to achieve my best nails so far.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.