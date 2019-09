Ultimately, art belongs to the people; it plays an important social function in holding a mirror up to who we are, and the worlds we operate within. Artsy aims to “make all the world’s art accessible to anyone with an Internet connection”, so with my work I get to collaborate with some of the best galleries in the world and bring those exhibition programmes to a new audience, and one that extends beyond the local. That is so important to me, that process of discovery... making the experience open to anyone.Definitely. Everyone should have the chance to live with art, and the democratisation of the art world is long overdue. I know so many people that would love to own art but simply don’t know where to start, many believing that there’s no place for them in the art world. Even some of my friends that have already bought art feel fraudulent calling themselves a collector. Artsy’s platform makes art from all around the world accessible to everyone with an internet connection and it empowers a new generation of collectors. The more people that own and live with art, the more people are able to participate in the conversations, reflections and explorations that art creates space for.Of course! The art world often is misunderstood as a place that is not for everyone. It’s good to work against that and for those who are interested in learning more to know that there are so many resources which can help. It can be an intimidating experience going into a gallery and trying to figure out all the rituals therein, as well as knowing how to ask the right questions.Absolutely. Attending my first auction while interning at Sotheby’s I discovered a fast-paced world where everyone seemed to know what to do – but then I yawned, put my hand in the air, and nearly placed a bid on a £65k Giacometti sculpture. Fortunately for the new collector today, there are many resources available to make the process of buying art and building a collection more accessible. Artsy Editorial produces content aimed at demystifying those areas of the art world that can feel daunting, whether that’s buying at auction or collecting video art