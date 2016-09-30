Entering the art market can be scary. It’s one thing to pick up a cheap print that catches your eye at a gallery, but what if you’re looking to make a personal investment as well as brighten up your home? Where to even start?



Gemma Rolls-Bentley and Legacy Russell have each worked in the art world for 10 years. The London-based duo currently works at Artsy, the world’s largest online database of contemporary art. It’s basically a huge index that allows you to see where a famous artwork is, scope out works to buy, or just learn more about what different artists around the world are up to.



On a professional level, Gemma and Legacy have worked with galleries to negotiate sales with both collectors and first-time buyers, but, personally, they also both purchase art. This makes them the perfect women to speak to about how to collect art affordably and make good investments.

