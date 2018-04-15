What Happened When I Broke Up With My Phone

An unwanted side-effect of my break-up is that I am becoming incredibly irritating. Like a former smoker who now can't so much as look at a cigarette, I freely offer advice to friends on ways they can cut down their screen time, regardless of whether they want it or not. Because karma’s a bitch, in the twilight hour of my break-up I slip up. What I should be doing in Price’s final stage is making temporary changes more permanent by cleaning up other elements of digital life (like email) and re-engaging with social media in a more mindful way. But on day three I clock up a full FOUR HOURS on my phone – a bit like going back to sleep with an ex when you’re on your way to getting over them.