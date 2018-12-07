If you are exploring IVF, it's worth it to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider about your workout routine. Ultimately, finding gentle activities that are safe during IVF can improve your mood, or make you feel more in control of your body, which can be immensely helpful during this time. So, although IVF might mean taking a temporary break from your usual rigorous running schedule, you'll be prioritising your health and safety for the long-term.