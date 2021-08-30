These Are Officially The Hottest TV & Movie Scenes Ever

"Hotness" is a pretty subjective concept, but we all know some movies are a hell of a lot steamier than others.
Grabbing the bull by the horn – pun most definitely intended – the website FandomSpot decided to find out which TV and movie scenes are the hottest ever.
The site did this in a pretty scientific way: by hooking up 100 readers with heart rate monitors and asking them to watch 50 sexy scenes, alone in a room, with nothing to distract them.
Because a person's pulse rate generally increases when they are aroused, FandomSpot reasoned that the scenes provoking the highest spike in heart rates should be deemed hottest at all. In the interest of fairness, the 100 candidates were drawn from a range of backgrounds, locations, gender identities, sexual orientations and ages – all the way from 18 to 72.
The final sex scene between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) in Sally Rooney's Normal People finished top after prompting an average 38% spike in heart rate. If you've seen the scene in question, you'll know its hotness is difficult to argue with.
Despite being spoofed mercilessly over the years, Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze's famous pottery scene from Ghost finished second, causing an average heart rate increase of 35%. In third was the bed-breaking scene from Marvel's Jessica Jones, which provoked an average increase of 32%.
The iconic peach scene featuring Elio (Timothée Chalamet) from Call Me By Your Name was named fourth hottest, which proves that watching self-pleasure can be almost as arousing as a full-on sex scene. Right behind is another queer sex scene: the first shower encounter between Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper (Taylor Schilling) in Orange Is the New Black.
You can check out the top 10 in full over on FandomSpot. Perhaps surprisingly, none of Bridgerton's much-discussed sex scenes make the list.