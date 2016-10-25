So long summer! Though it pains us to say it, we need to admit that festival season is over, winter is on its way, and vitamin D levels are set to plunge. Uh huh, it’s time to think of an escape plan. As much as we do love a lot of things about our colder months — crisp mornings, new knitwear, hot chocolates with all the cream — they’ve got nothing on a frozen daiquiri on a beach somewhere, right?



You can stop kicking yourself that you missed out on a week at Obonjan and start revelling in the fact that you, lucky you, have got glorious holiday days left. There’s plenty of t-shirt weather still in Europe, bikini weather a little further flung, and a handful of bucket list destinations to scope out before peak tourist season hits. And hey, if you haven’t got days left, that allowance restarts in January so why not start 2017 on a high?



The world is your oyster, but if you’re looking for a little guidance, let us get you started…













