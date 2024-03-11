Your Horoscope This Week: 10th To 16th March

Cosmic beings, now that Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is in Aries for the next two months, life is considerably picking up speed. One thing we’ll collectively notice? We have less patience for ourselves, and for others. It’s a bit too easy to fly off the handle during this fiery transit, particularly since Mars, Aries’ planetary ruler, is still traveling through the erratic and unpredictable sign of Aquarius, alongside Pluto. We should expect shake-ups on a personal, political and socioeconomic level this week.
Fortunately for us, there’s still plenty of sensitivity and mindfulness in the cosmos thanks to the influence of the Pisces new moon which takes place on the 10th at 9 a.m. GMT (and whose effects will be felt until 20th March, so make sure to set your new moon intentions during that 10-day window).
Then on the 11th, Venus, the Planet of Love, enters Pisces — a sign that it absolutely adores spending time in. We’ll feel sultrier and more magnetic than usual under this Piscean influence. Now’s the time to tend to our sentimental natures and be deeply attuned to our intuition.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Mercury is now in your sign for the next two months, Aries, meaning your thoughts have more power than usual — use them wisely. You have the green light to tap into the influence of the Pisces new moon to create a game plan for how you’d like your life to flow these next six months. Allow yourself to dream as big as you want — particularly since your planetary ruler Mars is still in Aquarius, the sign of the rebel and the revolutionary.
With Venus entering Pisces on the 11th, your sector of spirituality, healing, solitude, and closure is activated for the next month. You won’t be that drawn to people who play mind games (including your own self). You’d rather be around those who make you feel spiritually and emotionally at ease. The combination of Mercury in Aries and Venus in Pisces is teaching you to set boundaries with love.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
As Pisces Season continues to flow, Taurus, you’re likely focusing on your friendships and your social networks. Jupiter’s final two months through your sign has made you more discerning of who you’d like to keep around, and the type of person you’d like to be. With your planetary ruler Venus entering Pisces on the 11th, you’ll find it easier to trust your instincts when it comes to who to allow into your orbit, and with whom to set firmer boundaries.
Make sure you’re taking time to set your new moon intentions this week, Taurus, as the Piscean energy in the air is encouraging you to open yourself up to new communities and ventures. Mercury’s presence in Aries will sharpen your intuitive instincts while encouraging you to take leaps of faith. If you’ve been wanting to start a new hobby or break a bad habit, find an accountability buddy or a group of people who have similar intentions as you. You’ll go further together than you would alone.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Your planetary ruler Mercury is now in Aries for the next two months, Gemini. This is helping you become a more confident communicator and leader. If you’ve been on the fence about making a shift in your career or in your social circle, you may suddenly feel inspired to make a decision this week. It’s best to initiate major changes in the first half of the month, because Mercury retrograde will be in its pre-shadow period in the second half, making your thought process less reliable.
The Pisces new moon on the 10th, which followed by Venus’ shift into Pisces on the 11th, helps soften your approach to connection, particularly when it comes to those you want to make in your career sector. Instead of trying to find the most efficient way of making advancements, you can take a more mellow and soulful route, which includes slowing down from the rat race and cultivating greater presence with the work you do. Some Geminis may feel called to pitch a four-day work-week or significantly minimise their workload, especially as Jupiter is rounding out its stay in your sector of spirituality and closure.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this is an ideal week for taking time to dream up new realities for yourself. The Pisces new moon strikes on the 10th, and since you’re ruled by the moon you’re likely to be swept away by the watery and deeply nurturing energy of this lunation. Your sector of expansion, long journeys, publishing and media is activated, making this week an ideal time to pitch a project, publish a blog, share your work with the masses or plan a faraway journey. You may have been waiting for the “right time” to take the leap — well, no planets are retrograde until 1st April, so now the moment seems like a great time.
With Mercury, the Planet of Communication, spending time in the fiery and spontaneous sign of Aries for the next two months, a part of you may feel restless when it comes to your career. You see so many options in front of you but when it comes to actually going after the one that speaks most to you, you may be feeling overwhelmed. Instead of taking brash action, use the momentum of Mercury in Aries to brainstorm all the goals you have for quarter two. Then circle the ones that light you up most. Following your passions is the key to sustainable growth.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, with Venus, Mars, and Pluto lighting up your sector of partnership — in the sign of Aquarius — as the week begins, you’re thinking of ways to ensure that there’s greater harmony and reciprocity in your most intimate connections. The Pisces new moon on the 10th highlights your sector of intimacy and merging, as does Venus’ entrance into Pisces on the 11th. You won’t be able to dismiss your more sensitive spots this week — they’ll be coming up to the surface of your consciousness, demanding to be felt. Take time to journal, go to therapy or open up about your feelings to someone close to you.
Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is now in Aries for the next two months. Having Mercury in a fellow fire sign will encourage you to boldly go after what you want. It could also lead to you burning yourself out in the process, though, so view this as your reminder to stay hydrated and well-rooted in your most pressing priorities. There’s an electrifying energy to Mercury in Aries, but it can also be overstimulating if taken to extremes. Find ways to soothe your nerves through meditative activities this Pisces Season.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week you’ll be adjusting to your ruler Mercury’s presence in Aries these next two months. You may initially find yourself hyper-focusing on one mission or task you absolutely need to complete, which could lead to you overworking yourself, without even realising it. You may also find yourself obsessing about building generational wealth. Instead of feeling like you have to become an investment pro overnight, use this passionate transit to start reading books or finding an expert to help you stay on the right track, using a step-by-step method.
Take time to set your new moon intentions this week, because the Pisces new moon on the 10th, followed by Venus entering Pisces on the 11th, is leading to your love life experiencing a cosmic boost these next six months. But in order to receive these blessings, you have to get clear about what you do and do not want in your life. This also means getting clear about patterns of behaviour within your own self that you’d like to release or improve as a lover and partner. Have fun visualising your ideal love life into existence!
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week’s energy is all about attracting what and who you want into your life. Now that Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is in your opposite sign of Aries for the next two months, partnerships and relationships are at the forefront of your consciousness. You’re particularly seeking a power couple type of dynamic, with someone who can complement your airy energy — don’t be surprised if you attract people with many Aries placements in their birth charts. They’re here to help you expand.
Meanwhile, the energy from the Pisces new moon on the 10th is reminding you to be more playful, yet also health-oriented, these next six months. Your sector of wellness, service, and routine is activated by both the moon and Venus’ transit through this watery sign, which will lead to you being more sensitive to any ailments you’re experiencing physically, as well as any psychological triggers you may be feeling. Be conscious of what you allow into your orbit this new moon week — you may need to say no to certain invites or events that make you feel ill at ease. Trust your instincts.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this Pisces new moon week is likely to be one of the sweetest weeks of the year for you so far. Not only does it stimulate your sector of fate and true love — which could lead to your admirer(s) coming out of the woodworks and professing their affections or intentions to you (or alternatively, you could suddenly have an epiphany about what or who you really want, and why) — but it’s also amping up your creative drive, allowing you to make major progress on projects that were previously on hold.
Meanwhile, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, spends the next two months in Aries — a sign that’s ruled by Mars, just like you — and this will feel like an electricity bolt just coursed through your life, shaking you to the core. You’ll be able to clearly face the moments when your procrastination led to you missing out on core opportunities or advancements. While you can’t go back and change the past, you can make a vow to yourself to not self-sabotage your future. This means taking the necessary action in the present moment to move the needle and make your dreams come true. This is the ideal week for beginning to do all the things you said you’d launch or prioritise at the start of 2024.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this Pisces new moon week will have you in your feels, as both you and Pisces are ruled by Jupiter — the largest planet in our solar system, and the Planet of Luck. You’ll be feeling sensual and sultry under this Pisces new moon, and when Venus, the Planet of Love, shifts into Pisces on the 11th for the next month, you’ll be in the mood to cuddle and get cosy with someone special at home. Your sector of roots and domesticity is activated by Venus in Pisces, making you feel more selective than usual.
At the same time, now that Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is in your fellow fire sign of Aries for the next two weeks, your social side is still active, especially since Aries activates your sector of fate, true love, and creativity. You’ll be feeling a push and pull between being an introverted homebody during the rest of Pisces Season, and being out in these streets due to Mercury’s presence in Aries and Venus and Mars’ presence in Aquarius. How about you indulge in a little bit of this, and a little bit of that? A win-win situation.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as the week begins the Pisces new moon is encouraging you to let your soulful side take the lead, even if your to-do list seems never-ending. You most likely have been overworking yourself during Venus and Mars’ transit in Aquarius, as they’re activating your sector of money and abundance and could lead to your brain running non-stop with different strategies and innovations to increase your revenue.
But keep in mind that it’s not even the astro new year yet — that doesn’t begin until 19th March. Pisces Season is supposed to be a time to let yourself indulge in creative pursuits and passion play. So let this Pisces new moon — and Venus’ presence in Pisces starting the 11th — help you break free from societal pressures and simply be.
With Mercury now in Aries for the next two months, your thoughts may shift to ideas of renovating or redecorating your home, relocating somewhere new, or even apartment swapping for a few months to see what another lifestyle would feel like. You’re encouraged to think outside of the box and be spontaneous when reflecting on what home and family means to you. Now that Pluto is no longer in Capricorn, you’re finding it easier to spread your wings and experiment with life, without constantly focusing on building your nest egg or staying within your zones of comfort. It’s soaring time, babe.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week’s Pisces new moon lights up your sector of money and security. You’re increasingly realising that wealth can be measured in a multitude of ways, and as much as you’re focused on increasing the number in your bank account, you’re also excited about the idea of counting the number of hours you can be present with a loved one without checking your phone or email. That too, is a form of abundance. The same goes for how long you can breathe underwater in a swimming pool, or how many steps you can walk in a day. Let the Pisces new moon — and Venus’ entrance in Pisces on the 11th — expand your consciousness from the inside out.
Mercury, the Planet of Communication, is now in Aries for the next two months, activating your sector of communication and creativity. People are likely to come to you from left and right, asking for your support, wisdom, and advice. While you may initially enjoy the attention, you must also make sure you’re not taking on more than you can handle.
Pluto’s presence in your sign is making you a natural leader in your community, but Mercury in Aries could also lead to you feeling a bit isolated in that context. It’s important for you to show people your weaknesses and not just your strength, so you can also lean on them for support when needed.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Happy annual new moon, Pisces! On the 10th, the new moon in your sign kickstarts a six-month cycle of rebirth and transformation. You’ll start this week feeling, looking, and speaking differently than you did the first two months of the year. You’re like a caterpillar emerging from its cocoon, and when Venus enters Pisces on the 11th you’ll particularly enjoy the increased amount of attention and magnetism that you feel as a being on Earth. Take time between the 10th and 20th to set specific and clear intentions regarding the energy you’d like to attract and manifest these next six months. The universe has your back and wants you to soar.
Mercury’s presence in Aries these next two months activates your sector of abundance and self-esteem, making it a great time to invest in yourself, either through taking a course or workshop that can help boost your money-making skills or talents, or through putting your work out there, particularly due to Venus and Neptune both being in your sign at the same time. Mercury in Aries may lead to you getting angrier than you’re used to, so make sure you have a healthy outlet for any pent-up emotions, such as kickboxing, singing heavy metal songs at the top of your lungs or cycling.