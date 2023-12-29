Mercury will turn direct in Sagittarius on January 1 at 10:07 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and this will take us back to the story that began on November 25 when Mercury entered its retrograde shadow. During the holiday season, Mercury was retrograde in Capricorn and Sagittarius. Now that the planet is making its way forward, we are reminded about how we want to improve our lives in the coming weeks.
The retroshade phase, (a term that I coined), refers to the weeks following the end of the retrograde, during which planets act more peculiarly than ever before. This is when people have a third pass at navigating the energy that began on November 25 when Mercury was in its retrograde shadow. The post-retrograde zone (AKA retroshade) will last until January 20. After that, we will be out of the post-retrograde zone and ready to move on.
As we move forward with Mercury, who’ll move back into Capricorn on January 13, we'll be able us to rectify any issues and learn from our past experiences before forging ahead. However, this might also bring to light some problems that we were previously unaware of, providing us with an opportunity to address them and make informed choices. By doing so, we'll be able to gain a better understanding of the situation and finalize our decisions before the post-retrograde degree ends on January 20.
Mercury's entry into its post-retrograde zone brings a repeat of several astrological phenomena. On November 27, Neptune squared off with Mercury, and this aspect will occur again on December 27 during the retrograde, as well as on January 8, during the post-retrograde phase. This transit causes ambiguity and confusion around how we process information and makes us unsure about which road to take to ensure a good future.
The post-retrograde period may bring disappointments, so it's crucial to set expectations and boundaries to avoid feeling let down.
Mercury and Saturn connected on December 2, and came together again during the retrograde on December 21. After that, Mercury and Saturn will link up for a final rendezvous on January 18. In an ever-changing world, we need to add flexibility to our sentiments. This can affect the way we communicate and commit to our words. While it's important to express ourselves truthfully, it's equally important not to hold others to their promises during this time as their words may be unreliable. The post-retrograde period may bring disappointments, so it's crucial to set expectations and boundaries to avoid feeling let down.
Jupiter and Mercury will be connecting once more after the retrograde ends. December 7 was the first time these two planets united before the retrograde. They met up December 18, when Mercury was moonwalking. The last time they’ll bond post-retrograde is on January 19. This alignment presents an opportunity for us to gain clarity and understanding in various situations.
Jupiter helps reveal the truth, while Mercury retrograde can make it harder to see what's really going on. When these two planets merge, we may experience a profound realization that could positively impact our lives. This alignment also encourages us to focus on the bigger picture and not stress over minor issues, as Jupiter expands and Mercury minimizes. Overall, this planetary alignment offers a chance for personal growth and reflection.
Don't fear the retroshade. It's here to clear miscommunications before we move on with our lives. If there is something weighing on our chests, now is the time to speak. Things can be cleared up, and apologies can be made during this time. Also, we can choose how to deal with relationships and before finally saying goodbye.
At this moment, we might be surprised by what comes our way, but retrogrades and retroshades are unpredictable by nature, so we must embrace this moment for what it can bring. We never know what surprises are in store; some might be good, and some might be bad. The most important thing is to go with the flow and to deal with anything that comes our way.
Important Dates For Mercury Retroshade:
January 1, 2024: Mercury turns direct in Sagittarius, ending the story on December 13, when Mercury began its backward spin in Capricorn.
January 8, 2024: Mercury in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces for a third time, creating uncertainty and fogginess in the way we set limits and express ourselves.
January 13, 2024: Mercury re-enters Capricorn, taking us back to December 1, allowing us to relive the events leading up to the retrograde that began on December 13.
January 18, 2024: Mercury in Capricorn connects with Saturn in Pisces for a third time, adding power and meaning to our words and communication.
January 19, 2024: Mercury in Capricorn harmonizes with Jupiter in Taurus for a third time, expanding and elevating our consciousness.
January 20, 2024: Mercury clears its post-spectrograde shadow, thus ending the story that began on November 25 when it entered its post-retrograde phase.