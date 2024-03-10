Your Horoscope This Week: March 10 To 16

Meanwhile, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, spends the next two months in Aries — a sign that’s ruled by Mars, just like you — and this will feel like an electricity bolt just coursed through your life, shaking you to the core. You’ll be able to clearly face the moments when your procrastination led to you missing out on core opportunities or advancements. While you can’t go back and change the past, you can make a vow to yourself to not self-sabotage your future. This means taking the necessary action in the present moment to move the needle and make your dreams come true. This is the ideal week for beginning to do all the things you said you’d launch or prioritise at the start of 2024.