Venus In Pisces Will Make You Believe In Love Again

When Venus is in Pisces, it can be easy to blur the lines of personal boundaries. This transit encourages a generous and idealistic attitude towards loved ones, often leading to neglecting red flags in relationships . During this time, we may be more intuitive to the needs of those close to us and feel compelled to give them what they require. We mustn’t neglect our own emotions and instead ensure that we are constantly giving ourselves the love and care that we are giving out. Keeping our cup full is important because we don’t want to deplete our energy or allow others to take more than we can. It’s important to focus on ourselves first — even though it’ll be hard to do — because if we don’t, we might feel our energy is depleted or like people are taking advantage of our goodness.