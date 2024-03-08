Venus In Pisces Will Make You Believe In Love Again

If you’re someone who’s skeptical about fairy tales and happy endings, get ready for a pleasant surprise: The transit of Venus in Pisces from March 11 to April 5 can make people more inclined towards dreaming and experiencing the magic of love. This transit is associated with a deep, spiritual kind of love that goes beyond boundaries of time and space. It’s a time when we’re more attuned to our emotions and are able to connect with others on a deeper level, even without words.
We may find ourselves lost in the fog of our emotions and we may fall under the influence of a hypnotic love spell. As Pisces is governed by two planets, Jupiter and Neptune, it’s natural to feel as though our hearts can expand and grow, and we can believe in the goodness of others. However, we must also be aware that our illusions can be heightened, which may lead to disappointment. Venus in Pisces tends to overlook people’s flaws, but it’s important to trust our instincts when someone shows us who they are, as Maya Angelou has previously advised about relationships.
When Venus is in Pisces, it can be easy to blur the lines of personal boundaries. This transit encourages a generous and idealistic attitude towards loved ones, often leading to neglecting red flags in relationships. During this time, we may be more intuitive to the needs of those close to us and feel compelled to give them what they require. We mustn’t neglect our own emotions and instead ensure that we are constantly giving ourselves the love and care that we are giving out. Keeping our cup full is important because we don’t want to deplete our energy or allow others to take more than we can. It’s important to focus on ourselves first — even though it’ll be hard to do — because if we don’t, we might feel our energy is depleted or like people are taking advantage of our goodness.
Engaging in acts of self-care is a wonderful way to show ourselves some much-needed TLC and respect. Venus is exalted in Pisces, making it the perfect time to prioritise self-pampering. When we take the time to care for ourselves, we are better equipped to make positive decisions as we work on cleansing and healing our entire being — body, mind, spirit, and heart. Rather than giving unconditional love to others, we should give it to ourselves, since it is the most important and long-lasting partnership, which is why it demands much of our attention and kindness.
This transit is a highly creative period. Our imagination can soar to new heights and enable us to discover novel concepts. This is the perfect time to experiment with our artistic skills and embrace our talents. By bringing together our passions, intuition, and desires, we can create something truly unique. Furthermore, this is an opportunity to shift our perspective and venture into uncharted territory in our creativity.
To manifest our desires, it’s essential that our hopes and emotions are in sync. This means that we need to feel a deep connection to what we want to bring into our lives and the universe. In these challenging times, it’s crucial that we give back to our communities and the world at large. By doing so, we not only help others but also promote healing and unity. The placement of Venus in Pisces is particularly sensitive to the needs of others and strives to ensure that everyone is taken care of, seen, and loved.
This year, Venus in Pisces is making several important connections during its transit. On March 21, Venus will join Saturn in Pisces, signalling a time for us to commit to both relationships and ourselves. Three days later, on March 24, Venus will meet up with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging us to express our emotions and expand our romantic horizons. March 28 is an especially exciting time for love, as Venus comes into alignment with Uranus in Taurus. Then on April 3, Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces, making for a super romantic and dreamy day. However, we should be mindful of disillusionment on April 3, as we may be led astray from reality. It’s important to keep our guard up and avoid falling victim to unrealistic expectations.