Also, you know those lovely three-page spreads on interior designers' homes in the magazines? Well, we're doing the young person's version of that: celebrating that one corner you've got prepped for Instagram – the one with the least dead house plant, those postcards from the V&A and that fancy (empty) bottle of gin you use as a candlestick holder. Who cares if the rest of the house looks like a scene from Trainspotting – you've done your best to make this corner into something you're proud of and that's what matters (for Instagram anyway).