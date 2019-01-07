Story from Travel

The Most Exciting Places To Travel To In 2019

Jess Commons
Photo by Azul Barbero/EyeEm
God, January is rubbish isn't it? Christmas is over, no one is going out and the year looms ahead of you like one long uphill climb.
The trick is to plan stuff to look forward to. By which we mean holidays – your need for which has no doubt been fuelled by the plethora of Instagram posts from Sri Lanka, Bali and Vietnam this Christmas.
Now is a really great time to get stuck into booking your next adventure away. Loads of companies know this is a big time for making travel plans and there are plenty of deals and sales around to lure you in. Plus, with more and more low-cost airlines making long-haul flights available, booking a holiday might not be as expensive as you think.
Advertisement
But where to go? Ahead, we've pulled together some of the most exciting travel destinations for 2019 – from the city break to the long-haul backpacking adventure. Click through to find out where to go.
1 of 6
Romania

There are lots of exciting things going on in eastern Europe right now. Latvia is among the greenest countries in the world, Estonia is opening tech startup after tech startup. Belgrade in Serbia is slowly turning into the hipster capital of the planet. But what about Romania?

Online travel retailer Broadway Travel is touting Romania as "the new Berlin" and predicts a huge rise in flight bookings in 2019. It's a big claim but with gritty, history-rich and most importantly cheap cities like Timisoara and Bucharest, they might be onto something.

There's also the small matter of Transylvania, the area made popular by Bram Stoker's Dracula. Take advantage of the gorgeous countryside or, if you're into it, you can even visit Dracula's castle...
Related Stories
Everywhere Team R29 Went On Holiday in 2018
2019's Coolest City Break Destinations
Why You Should Visit Iceland In The Winter
2 of 6
Buenos Aires

Argentina's capital city is having A Moment right now and since the low-cost Norwegian airline has extended its flight radius to include South America, you can take advantage too.

Palermo is the city's hip, colourful neighbourhood you're going to be immediately drawn to but it's gritty Barracas that was named by the Future 100 Report as one of the coolest neighbourhoods for millennials this year.

While you're there, take time to visit nearby Uruguay, head south to Patagonia or explore the Malbec-soaked wine country of Mendoza.
Advertisement
3 of 6
Puebla, Mexico

Everyone and their mother has been to Tulum in Mexico over the past few years and, judging from the Instagram evidence, it's easy to see why. According to Airbnb though, in 2019, it's no longer going to be Mexico's main place of interest – they're claiming it'll be Puebla, just southeast of Mexico City, based on bookings and wish lists made last year.

Known for its culinary prowess, historic architecture (there are 365 churches) and stunning pottery, this trip isn't one for beach bums but rather those with a nose for exploring.
4 of 6
Bora Bora

If it's a luxury beach destination you're looking for (and hey, ain't nothing wrong with that – you work hard, now it's time to relax), take time out to have a look at French Polynesian island Bora Bora. Fare-splitting app Hopper has noticed a 24% increase in interest from millennials just since the beginning of January.

While the island is far (draw a straight line from Colombia to New Zealand and Bora Bora is somewhere in the middle-ish of that), it's easy to see why this tropical paradise, famous for its huts built on stilts above water, would be the perfect place to (literally) get away from it all.
5 of 6
Jordan

Many people seem surprised that Jordan is piquing the interests of travellers around the world, on account of bitter conflict in the surrounding countries (understandable). The British government warns tourists against travelling within 3km of the Syrian border but that didn't deter 70,000 British nationals from visiting the country last year.

While there, sample exceptional Middle Eastern cuisine, hike along trails past ancient heritage sites, explore eco-minded nature reserves and experience the healing powers of the Dead Sea.
6 of 6
North Yorkshire

It may not sound particularly glamorous but millennials' interest in camping is seriously on the rise – they now make up 40% of campers in the US, while Australia's Campify says its core audience is 26-34-year-olds. But where to head on your camping trip? Well, here in the UK, camping location website Pitchup.com is seeing most interest directed at North Yorkshire.

Make sure to tick off the delightful Whitby (Dracula references again), travel on the historic steam train that runs through the North Yorkshire moors (good luck spotting Heathcliff), hike in the Yorkshire Dales and check out the beaches of Robin Hood's Bay.
Advertisement

More from Travel

R29 Original Series