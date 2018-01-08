The Best Long-Haul Flights For Under £200

Think your meagre holiday budget limits you to cheap flights to cities in Europe that you've never heard of? Think again. Over the past few years, a number of European airlines have been adding long-haul destination after long-haul destination to their roster.
The most famous long-haul budget carrier is Norwegian Air who, in 2016, became the first budget airline to offer flights across the Atlantic. Over time, they've added to their destination list and other airlines like WOW, Level and Eurowings have followed suit. Now, it's not just Boston and Chicago you can get to from the UK for the same price as a cross-country train ticket, it's Singapore, the Dominican Republic and even Mauritius.
Because the weather in the UK is so depressing right now, it's the perfect time to look ahead and start booking your summer hols. So we've pulled together a list of places you can fly to from the UK for under £200.
