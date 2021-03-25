H&M’s Sustainable Spring Collection Is Getting Us So Excited To Wear Actual Clothes Again

Spring is on the horizon, leaves are unfurling and flowers are popping up everywhere you look. A new season can give us a shift in perspective and a much-needed energy boost, not to mention the perfect opportunity for a wardrobe update. Forget January overhauls — April is the ideal time for a refresh.
When making new purchases, sustainability, versatility and longevity are increasingly at the forefront of shoppers’ minds. Thankfully, H&M is on hand to help make buying consciously a whole lot easier. Enter: the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, which features minimalist ‘90s silhouettes and sporty detailing in recycled fabrics and organic materials.
Keeping the unpredictability of our British weather in mind, the collection is packed with pieces which are perfect for layering, ensuring you’ll look stylish whatever the forecast throws your way. From breezy, billowy-sleeved dresses to streamlined, single-breasted blazers paired with laid-back hoodies, this season it’s all about looking sharp without having to compromise on comfort.
Not only is the collection providing a breath of fresh air for our wardrobes, it’s also set to be a hit with sustainably minded shoppers as it features innovative recycled fabric Agraloop BioFibre and organic linen and cotton. Being kind to the environment and those around us is also at the heart of H&M’s membership scheme — it rewards shoppers for conscious purchases and welcomes them into a community of like-minded fashion-lovers.
We’ve selected five items from the H&M Spring 2021 collection that are getting us excited to wear actual clothes again. Roll on spring...