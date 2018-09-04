As of Monday, the fashion industry is in final countdown mode to the new era of Céline — er, Celine. The French fashion house's new creative, artistic, and image director Hedi Slimane dropped the brand's freshly tweaked logo, along with a set of advertisement teasers, to signal that #CelineByHediSlimane is soon to come. Though the overhaul isn't too drastic, like say, changing the name entirely, it was just enough to set Twitter abuzz. Upon its debut, the brand detailed Slimane's inspiration behind the logo, and why the aigu accent above the 'e' has been removed.
For starters, it's actually not a new logo at all. It's an homage of sorts to the old logo, which debuted in the '60s and didn't contain the accent mark. The brand clarified its decision to tweak the font, as well, via Instagram: "The modernist typography used dates from the 1930s. The accent on the 'e' has been removed to enable a simplified and more balanced proportion, evoking the Celine collections of the 1960s where the accent wasn’t used often. The spacing between the letters has been balanced out and the letters have been brought closer together."
The decision to throw it back to specific eras of the brand's history leads to ideas of the types of aesthetics we'll see come showtime during Paris Fashion Week. But if the image of a shimmering black jacket — and Lady Gaga's recent toting of a sleek Slimane-designed handbag in Paris — means anything, it's that it could very well be something all his own. Including wiping the entire Instagram of the Phoebe Philo era, the brand further clarified what will be done of its heritage, as well: "The 1960s version of the logo including the word 'Paris', will be reinstated within the clothing and on packaging, however 'Paris' will not appear beneath the logo on campaigns."
