For starters, it's actually not a new logo at all. It's an homage of sorts to the old logo, which debuted in the '60s and didn't contain the accent mark. The brand clarified its decision to tweak the font, as well, via Instagram: "The modernist typography used dates from the 1930s. The accent on the 'e' has been removed to enable a simplified and more balanced proportion, evoking the Celine collections of the 1960s where the accent wasn’t used often. The spacing between the letters has been balanced out and the letters have been brought closer together."