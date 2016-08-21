

I absolutely can’t do it without... Our nanny. Wine. Hugs from my boys. Clean toilets.



My biggest struggle right now is… Not resenting the fact that everything is on my shoulders all the time. Kids, work, house, family — resentment is an understatement, actually. The one thing I have learned is that I am the one who has changed. I became a mum and take that the MOST seriously. I will always be a physician's assistant, and I will always work my ass off to care for my patients. But I am a mum above all. My husband is the same as always; he has not modified his life like I have. Should I fault him for that? Maybe not...but I do.



How do you feel about your body now, and how is that different from your self-image pre-baby?

Immediately post-baby I tried to stay away from the camera. Now, I know my body is different, but I am proud that I carried and birthed two babies. I am owning my body these days.



What postpartum symptoms are you still dealing with, or did you struggle with after having your children?

I definitely suffered from postpartum depression with Brady but recovered, thankfully. I felt much more myself when Jack was born, and I thank my nanny for that. She worked part-time hours while I was on maternity leave to help out — we couldn't afford it, but did it anyway. You have to prioritise making sure you are okay, for yourself and your family.



Have you come up with a parenting hack that changed the game for you?

Work hard. Play hard. Mums have to get out and do things for themselves to feel normal.



What have you felt the least prepared for so far? Anything you think working mums NEED to know?

There are not enough hours in the day. Especially if your spouse expects you to figure everything out and handle everything at home every day. Accept that things will not be perfect, and that is okay. Your kids will love you anyway. Also remember that it is okay to escape for a few minutes to drink wine and put away laundry with Bravo on.



Ed. note: Names have been changed.



