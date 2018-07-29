My Boyfriend & I Pay £2,100 In Rent For A Two-Story Flat With A Garden

"I’m trying to go for a mix of modern with contemporary modern in the sense of mid-century modern. It’s that combined with also not trying to spend a lot of money. So some of the objects sitting around are things that maybe I pick up from the street and refurbished. Or from Matt’s grandmother’s apartment. Or art that I've done to kind of try to fill in some of these walls. I'm a classically trained painter, so I did a painting that I put over the couch, which feels a little vain but also, there was no way that I could afford something that size."