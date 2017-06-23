Why Women Of Colour Aren't Shocked By The Handmaid's Tale

I asked a black friend how she felt when she watched it, wondering if other women of colour had the same reaction that I had. “Don't come to a black woman to talk about The Handmaid's Tale,” she said, “all you'll get is an eye roll.” We spoke about the first episode, in which a man was beaten to death by the Handmaids as punishment for raping a pregnant woman. The scene itself was presented as a moment of catharsis, of frustration and rage channelled into the destroying of this rapist; he a symbol of pain and entitlement. “Where was that for women of colour, in fiction or truth?” we questioned. I also asked the 10 friends in my WhatsApp group (all people of colour in the arts) if they’d watched it. Not one of them had felt compelled to, but one did point me to this brilliant Twitter thread from writer Mikki Kendall, who pointed out that women of colour have actually lived the life of this dystopian fiction presented on screen: