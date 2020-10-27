15 Iconic Halloween Costumes That Are All About The Hair

Halloween inspiration often comes in waves based on current pop culture moments. Back in 2017, it was all about Left Shark, and then last year you were probably bobbing for apples with four Kim Kardashian look-alikes at the company Halloween party.
Of course, this year things will look a lot different, but you can still expect plenty of Zoom-friendly costumes as we celebrate Halloween safely during a pandemic. With careful attention paid to everything happening above the neck, you've got to get the hair right to portray any pop-culture icon and make it convincing through a laptop screen.
So, to make your life a little easier, we recommend planning your costume around the hair. Whether you're planning to buy a wig or just styling your own strands with accessories, we have all your Halloween hair inspiration ahead. These looks range from Cher's waist-length black hair to a platinum Xtina with coloured streaks, but each one is a recognisable Halloween classic.