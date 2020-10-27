We're quickly closing in on Halloween, and if you're still without a costume (or any ideas, for that matter), allow us to suggest dressing as a '70s female fashion icon. Not only were the 1970s a decade packed with groundbreaking style moments — from tie-dye to corduroy — but the beauty looks continue to inspire trends even to this day.
Throwing a virtual Studio 54 disco? Channel Diana Ross with extra-long eyelash extensions or full Bianca Jagger brows. Or, if you just got a curtain fringe, take a hippie, bohemian approach and dress up as Farrah Fawcett or Stevie Nicks. Either way, scroll through for your easy and style-forward costume guide, ahead.