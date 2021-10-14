Read This Before Doing Sugar Skull Makeup

While everyone we spoke to agreed that sugar skull makeup is fine to wear for Halloween parties, there are a few ways to respect the tradition, especially if you are going to a Dia de los Muertos celebration. First of all, it's important to remember that Halloween and Dia de los Muertos are not the same thing, so showing up to a Dia de los Muertos parade or festival with something untraditional can be offensive. "It's excruciating to watch people come to the [Dia de los Muertos] festivities dressed up in Halloween costumes, such as a unicorn or Sailor Moon," says Bautista, who prides herself in educating clients on the significance of the tradition. "Day of the Dead is not Comic Con, Coachella, or Halloween. There is so much historical depth to this holiday."