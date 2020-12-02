One Jewish Woman’s Personal Journey With Her Hair

At school, my jet black hair made me 'different' from my mainly blonde or light brown-haired classmates. And yes, my school was very white. I always felt slightly other and not particularly pretty. I didn’t grow up in a typically Jewish area like Essex or Manchester or northwest London. Instead my mum, grandma and me lived in a two-bedroom ex-council flat just outside the M25. In the living room stood a giant three-piece suite in crushed grey velvet with chrome armrests. As with most of our furniture, it was a hand-me-down from my uncle, who had done well for himself and could afford fancy stuff. It was a tad too big for the room but then everything my family did was a little larger than life – and that included our hair.