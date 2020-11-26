To prepare Danner for her new style, Green braided her client's hair loosely into two plaits. "I don't like tension or tightness, and for her texture, I don't think there needs to be this braid down that needs to happen," she explains. "I also want her to be able to take the wig off and wash it and put it back on when she wants." She then fit the custom-coloured unit on Danner's hair and trimmed it to create a natural-looking finish. "One of the most important aspects of getting a wig is cutting it to the person's face and style," Green explains. "It's important to have a bespoke experience and tailor it to the need of the client."