Everyone's natural hair journey is unique, and Carly Danner, the star of the latest Hair Me Out episode, would best describe hers as an "emotional rollercoaster." Danner, who has natural curls, went through a series of phases that included hot tools and chemical treatments. "I got perms and all of these chemical treatments, but it took me all of these years to finally accept my hair," she explains. "I told myself I would let it grow out and live the natural life, and then I started experiencing hair loss."
Danner's experience with hair loss resulted in scarred self-esteem but piqued her curiosity to try out wigs. "I never viewed wigs as an option or alternative for my hair issues," she says. "Back in the day, it just seemed taboo. But now it's all over Instagram, and I'm hopping on the bandwagon." Danner went to Daily Green, the owner of H2 Salon Brooklyn, to get a customised unit tailored to her face and style. "I got into custom wigs ten years ago," Green explains. "A lot of women were transitioning out of relaxers, and instead of doing weaves, I thought a safer approach would be doing wigs."
To prepare Danner for her new style, Green braided her client's hair loosely into two plaits. "I don't like tension or tightness, and for her texture, I don't think there needs to be this braid down that needs to happen," she explains. "I also want her to be able to take the wig off and wash it and put it back on when she wants." She then fit the custom-coloured unit on Danner's hair and trimmed it to create a natural-looking finish. "One of the most important aspects of getting a wig is cutting it to the person's face and style," Green explains. "It's important to have a bespoke experience and tailor it to the need of the client."
'While hair loss is a deeply personal experience that is different for everyone, it's safe to say that Danner's final results are proof that a dope wig can be a great confidence booster. Click play to see her complete transformation.