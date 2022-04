If your colour fades quickly, opt for a sulphate-free shampoo, like Pureology's Hydrate Shampoo, £21 , or something gentle like the Pantene Pro-V Colour Protect Shampoo, £5 , if you're on a budget. Not seeing much of a difference? Justin suggests ditching the shampoo. "Over shampooing can also strip your hair of natural oils that are essential for the health of your hair and scalp," says Justin, who recommends a shampoo substitute: the ACV Hair Rinse, £32 . "It cleanses but won't remove your hair's natural oils or fade out your gorgeous hair colour."