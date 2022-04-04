With its burning sunsets and golden beaches, it makes sense that the city of LA has inspired countless breakthrough hair colour trends. From peachy copper (a muted take on the bold red trend) right through to warm bronde (a mix of blonde and brunette), colourists may love transformative products like Olaplex No.8 and K18 for enhancing colour and strengthening strands. But it seems there's one brand which only the best rely on to keep freshly-coloured hair in tip top condition.
Founded by LA-based hair colourist Justin Anderson and entrepreneur Donna Pohlad, the at-home hair colour brand is most famous across the pond for its Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse (enhances bounce and shine), Gloss+ (boosts colour vibrancy) and a handful of colour-tailored shampoos and conditioners to prolong your chosen shade. Excitingly, everything just landed in the UK at both Cult Beauty — where products are already selling out fast — and Revolve.
So you've got all the right haircare products, but what about the hair colour inspiration? Ahead, dpHUE's Justin uncovers 6 of LA's most talked about hair shade trends, which are set to take over London salons this summer.
Rooty Beach Blonde
"Sun-kissed, beachy blondes will always be trending," says Justin, "but I like to see a bit of a darker shadow root to give it a naturally blended, lived-in look." Over time, this will make the grown-out blonde appear natural, rather than obvious or blocky. Take inspiration from this blonde-brunette blend by colourist Veronica at Josh Wood, and ask your stylist to throw some chunky face-framing highlights into the mix, too.
To keep your blonde in great condition, Justin suggests using a toning shampoo. "Add the Cool Blonde Shampoo, £24, and Conditioner, £24, as this is a great way to neutralise any unwanted brassiness that can occur over time from hard water, pollution, or heavy product use. A colour care shampoo and conditioner is an easy addition to your haircare routine. It will keep your hair colour looking vibrant and fresh between your salon visits."
Chocolate-Caramel Twist
"Soft chocolate and caramel shades are trending," says Justin. "This look is a blend of complimenting tones which both lend hair a soft yet dimensional look. It's low maintenance and effortless — and perfect for summer." Look to this expertly curated shade combination by Wella Professionals colourist Arnaldo Romano on Instagram.
If your colour fades quickly, opt for a sulphate-free shampoo, like Pureology's Hydrate Shampoo, £21, or something gentle like the Pantene Pro-V Colour Protect Shampoo, £5, if you're on a budget. Not seeing much of a difference? Justin suggests ditching the shampoo. "Over shampooing can also strip your hair of natural oils that are essential for the health of your hair and scalp," says Justin, who recommends a shampoo substitute: the ACV Hair Rinse, £32. "It cleanses but won't remove your hair's natural oils or fade out your gorgeous hair colour."
Iced Vanilla Balayage
This colour trends takes its cue from one of Starbucks' most popular summer drinks, merging cool and rich blonde tones for a balayage effect that looks a lot like an iced vanilla latte. "I'm such a sucker for blondes, so this had to be on my list," says Justin. "This is a bright, summery look." We love these rich blonde strands against a much icier blonde background, by Kamila Pruszek at Blue Tit Portobello.
If you're going blonde, Justin hits home the importance of getting your haircare regime right. "Hair products can be sneaky," he says. "Even the slightest bit of tint to a product will build up over time, making blonde look a little less lively. Always check to make sure the products you're using have a clear base which will protect your hair colour investment."
Face Framing Highlights
If you feel like your blonde hair could be brighter, try dpHUE's Brightening Powder, £28, applied after shampoo and before conditioner. "This works like a magnet, pulling out any dullness causing minerals, metals, chlorine, product residue, and impurities," says Justin, "leaving the hair looking brighter and shinier. It can be used on all hair colours, but blondes will see the best results."
Glazed Bronde
Bronde occupies a cosy space between blonde and brunette. "This is a hair trend that's not going anywhere fast," says Justin. "It's a balance and a blend of dark and light notes, which are not too blonde and not overly brunette. In all, it's effortless, dimensional and looks great on so many people." Influencer Soraya Bakhtiar-Ghandour nails the colour combination and enhances the finish with shiny, beachy waves cut bluntly to make hair appear fuller.
Mixed Reds
"I think we'll be seeing a lot more variations of reds, coppers, and auburn hues as we move into the summer months," says Justin. "Red is already making headlines, so it's tough to pick just one shade." LA colourists can't choose between bold or subtle, so they're mixing both, like this highly reflective colour created by Veronica, based at Josh Wood.
To keep your chosen red shade as vivid as possible, invest in a hair gloss. "Gloss+, £32, is a semi-permanent hair colour with a deep conditioning base that gives your hair some serious vibrancy without the hassle of mixing or using harsh ingredients like peroxide or ammonia," often found in hair dye. "It softens, hydrates and lends hair shine."
