To help us decode the attire requirements for every kind of wedding, we called on Xochitl Gonzalez, creative director of boutique event-design and planning company AaB Creates , to give her take on what is sartorially expected of guests. Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's just say that, in general, Gonzalez advises that your look be planned with your date. “In the context of proper attire, a date can totally throw off your outfit or make something questionable seem on-point.” All the components to help create a stunning look, right this way!