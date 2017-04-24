In theory, wedding invites should be pretty straightforward: We’re getting hitched; ceremony takes place here; registry details are at this website; RSVP by this date, and hope you can join. But when the wedding is labeled as a certain kind of wedding — cocktail, semiformal, casual, beach, black- or white-tie (yes, there is a huge difference), and so on — well, that’s when you need to know what you’re getting yourself into.