This story was originally published in 2015.
In theory, wedding invites should be pretty straightforward: We’re getting hitched; ceremony takes place here; registry details are at this website; RSVP by this date, and hope you can join. But when the wedding is labeled as a certain kind of wedding — cocktail, semiformal, casual, beach, black- or white-tie (yes, there is a huge difference), and so on — well, that’s when you need to know what you’re getting yourself into.
To help us decode the attire requirements for every kind of wedding, we called on Xochitl Gonzalez, creative director of boutique event-design and planning company AaB Creates, to give her take on what is sartorially expected of guests. Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's just say that, in general, Gonzalez advises that your look be planned with your date. “In the context of proper attire, a date can totally throw off your outfit or make something questionable seem on-point.” All the components to help create a stunning look, right this way!