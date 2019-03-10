Why Aren't You Watching… Gripping New Crime Thriller, Greyzone

As the series unfolds, links are made between the two events and the terror plot at the middle of it all comes sharply into focus. I got real Homeland vibes and if the tension of Sgt. Nicholas Brody's storyline is missing from your life, you'll be quickly invested in Greyzone. The series' two leading ladies make for a breath of fresh air in this particular genre. Particularly as they are both leaders in their respective fields – technology and government intelligence being notoriously male-driven. They're smart, engaging and are perhaps the real reason you'll devour all 10 episodes far quicker than you expect. There's a lot to unpack from their personal stories, too. Oh, and if you're not used to or even a little intimidated by foreign language programming, don't worry. The English subtitles are easy to follow without taking over the whole viewing experience, and after the first 10 minutes or so, you'll forget the show is largely spoken in Danish.