You can’t help but be suspicious as you watch this exchange. There are important questions niggling in our subconscious. First, do people really get chatted up at museums in the middle of the afternoon? Why do we already feel like Benjamin has an ulterior motive for his approach? Is it just because he’s clearly much younger than Julia? And if so, why? Biases towards someone young being romantically attracted to someone older are challenged for the first time in this moment. It’s the stereotype most frequently ascribed to young women – 'the old guy must be rich', as the tired assumption goes – but if it weren’t for the title of this TV show, money wouldn’t seem like the motive here just yet. This young man pursuing an older woman suddenly feels more sinister, without us being able to put a finger on why.