This Summer’s Coolest Staycation? Camping At Glastonbury

Glastonbury's organisers announced in January that for the second year running, there will be no festival this summer because of the pandemic.
"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth," co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said at the time, "it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."
However, Emily Eavis has now revealed that some Glastonbury lovers might still get to visit in 2021.
In an Instagram post shared on Friday, she revealed that an application has been lodged to hold a one-off concert on the festival site in September.
"Of course, we've no idea yet whether we'll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance," Eavis wrote. "Unlikely we'll have any news for a couple of months - but will let you know right here when we do."
She also revealed that plans are afoot to turn Glastonbury's home, Pilton Farm in Somerset, into a summer staycation destination.
"We're also putting an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer," she wrote. "Again, it's not definite that it'll go ahead but needed to set the early wheels in motion now."
So while a full-on festival won't be happening in this year, we could still get to sample some of its unique atmosphere. After all, Glastonbury is said to lie on ancient ley lines which supply the mystical vibe that has helped to make the festival so iconic.
And if not, bring on Glastonbury 2022.