These Are The Best Places To Work, According To UK Employees

The annual list is based on anonymous feedback from employees who rated their job, work environment and employer over the past year. They were asked to give their company a score out of five – with 1 meaning "very dissatisfied" and 5 "very satisfied" – based on factors including career progression, salary and work-life balance.
Employees were also asked to consider the company's culture and values, commitment to diversity and inclusion, the calibre of senior management and its CEO.
Software company ServiceNow finishes top of the 2022 list with an average score of 4.6 out of 5 – well above the average company rating of 3.7. IT services company AND Digital and cloud-based software company Salesforce (which finished top last year) are right behind, also with very impressive scores of 4.6.
Other companies that make the top ten include publishing house Immediate Media Company, management consultancy specialists McKinsey & Company and tech leaders Meta. Google – which finishes 18th on the list with a 4.4 score – is the only company to have placed in Glassdoor's top 50 for eight years running.
"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fuelled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee
experience to truly put their people first," said Glassdoor's CEO, Christian Sutherland-Wong.
"It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work," he added.
1. ServiceNow (4.6 rating out of 5)
2. AND Digital (4.6)
3. Salesforce (4.6)
4. Immediate Media Company (4.5)
5. Abcam (4.5)
6. McKinsey & Company (4.5)
7. Adobe (4.5)
8. VMware (4.5)
9. Arm (4.5)
10. Meta (4.5)
