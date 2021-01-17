These Are The Best Companies In The UK, According To Employees

Cloud-based software company Salesforce has been named the best company in the UK to work for.
It finishes top of the 2021 Best Places to Work list compiled by Glassdoor. The annual list is based on anonymous feedback from employees who rated their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
Salesforce is headquartered in San Francisco, but has a major office in London. One employee said that the company has a "friendly culture that priorities employees' wellbeing and development, not just revenue generation".
Salesforce is also named the best company to work for in France. Management consultancy firm Bain & Company finishes top in the US.
Microsoft finishes second on the UK list. One employee said the tech giant offers a "challenging environment" and "truly encourages and cares for development of staff".
In third, life sciences firm Abcam is praised for providing a "great culture" filled with "open, friendly, smart and ambitious" people.
Restaurant chain Bella Italia also makes the top ten. One employee noted that it offers "a fantastic work-life balance" which is "hard to find in hospitality". Facebook, also in the top ten, is praised for having a workforce which is "as diverse as the communities we serve".
“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people," said Glassdoor's CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong.
"A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritised the health, safety and well-being of their employees."
1. Salesforce (4.5 rating)
2. Microsoft (4.4 rating)
3. Abcam (4.4 rating)
4. Google (4.4 rating)
5. Softcat (4.4 rating)
6. GTB (4.4 rating)
7. Apple (4.3 rating)
8. Bella Italia (4.3 rating)
9. SAP (4.3 rating)
10. Facebook (4.3 rating)
