Determined that her own daughter wouldn’t have such rosy-hued ambitions, my mother not only told me the story of her MFA, she also shared such uplifting tidbits like, “No one read Emily Dickinson’s poetry until after she died,” and “Most writers never get a book deal.” At the time, I felt like she was trying to let me know, as gently as she could, that I wasn’t good enough to be a writer. In retrospect, of course, she was simply trying to temper my grand ambitions with a dose of reality. When I got to college, I gave up my writing aspirations, partially because I was terrified of the rejection my mother had described. Not wanting to completely give up on writing, I chose to go into communications, where I could apply my love of the written word to churning out press releases and event blurbs for local newsletters. It didn’t last long. When I finally admitted to myself that I’d rather fail at being a writer for a while than succeed at something that didn’t really fit, I moved to New York to really, actually try this time. What followed was nearly two years of swings and misses, and successes so small that they felt like misses. Then, finally, after 74 job applications, a series of low-paying jobs adjacent to what I really wanted to be doing, and a few family get-togethers where I explained that not all New York nannies made insanely good money, I finally landed a full-time job at Refinery29. And, starting in 2017, I got to add “writer” officially to my job title. Now, when I tell someone, “I’m a writer,” I still feel like I’m telling people I actually grew up to be a Disney Princess. While my mother’s lessons on the near-futility of making a living off writing was exactly what I didn’t want to hear, today I credit them for getting me where I am today. Telling me I could do anything I wanted wouldn’t help in the long run. Preparing me for the kinds of challenges I would actually face, ones she could not change or control, did help.