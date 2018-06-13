"Blogging has become so much more than just sharing your thoughts online," says beauty and fashion blogger Alice*. "It’s about 'selling' a lifestyle. Curating a beautiful Instagram feed, filming YouTube videos, and posting Insta and Snapchat Stories constantly. It all takes so much time that the actual blogging becomes secondary. I grew my following on Instagram from a couple of thousand to just over 10,000 in under a year and once I’d become a micro-influencer brands wanted to work with me. In the beginning they wanted to sponsor blogposts but now they’re only interested in Instagram posts and Stories, which means my blog has become less of a focus. However, I still post once a week, because your blog is what legitimises you. I’m now at 40,000 followers, work with a number of brands, travel a lot and love the creative aspects of styling my shoots and filming videos. I struggle most with the writing; I don’t enjoy it and finding the time to blog can be difficult. When I’m particularly busy I hire ghost bloggers to write for me. The pieces are generic SEO content to help drive traffic to my blog but I try to work with the same writers so they get to know me and my style," she reveals.