While Getty searches for “female business executive” (guilty) have increased 350% over the last few years, the overall proportion of female entrepreneurs in Britain is still 50% less than men . Why? Well, history, childcare, unconscious gender bias and a distinct lack of role models are just a few of the reasons the women photographed came up with when we put the question to them. We also took the opportunity to ask these founders and CEOs of successful startups – in sustainability, air pollution solutions, medical physics and drones – what gets them out of bed in the morning, who inspires them on a daily basis, and what innovation means to them. Click through for inspirational words from aspirational women with seriously cool jobs, and head to the exhibition at Getty Images Gallery, 46 Eastcastle St, Fitzrovia, London W1W 8DX to see more.