The first reason it was the right decision is because I was certain I had the right girl. I knew I would love her forever. Now, here’s where (after finishing vomiting) you might say, “Hang on, how can you ever really know?” and that’s a fair point, so let me break it down into three elements that made me as certain as it’s possible to be. First: I felt as if I knew myself, and was at a settled stage in my development. Second: I’d never stumbled across a single feature of her which made me doubt that we were right for each other. Even if I had, that may not have proved terminal, as we’re told that doubts are natural and can just as easily be proved wrong as they are right. Third: I sensed that my feelings for her were so strong that, even if it all somehow went wrong and disintegrated, the shadow of her would continue to fall across every future relationship I attempted to have, blighting them. In that sense, she felt like “The One” and, even if she should later prove not to be, she stood a better chance of being it than anyone else who might come along subsequently.