The Pink Full Moon In Scorpio Is Here To Rock Your World

The pink full moon in Scorpio is here and it will give us a chance to shed our old beliefs and incorporate new views into our lives. Under this moon we are letting go and growing as people, which will be hard but also vital for our spiritual path. Nothing can stay the same forever, and the powerful Scorpio full moon will rock our worlds for the better by helping us to alter and augment the parts of ourselves that need to shift.
The pink moon is named after the phlox subulata flower, also known as moss pink or moss phlox, which blooms in North America during the springtime. Scientifically, the moon can sometimes appear to have a pinkish hue because of the particles floating in space that filter out certain colours, altering its appearance on Earth. The full moon will be visible to stargazers after sunset, on the eastern horizon, as it rises and reaches potency on 23rd April at 11:49 p.m. GMT.
This full moon is a powerful time for change, as Scorpio is a transformational sign. It pushes our limits, deepens our sentiments, exposes our fears, heightens our intuition and allows us to understand ourselves on a deep level. The water sign is co-ruled by action planet Mars and evolutionary Pluto, which will bring out a lot of intensity, emotion and desire. The Scorpio full moon is about transcendence and growth. However, we will feel the tug between passion and practicality, due to its opposition to the Taurus sun. What we want may differ from what we need, but that won’t stop us from moving forward.
This lunation squares Pluto in Aquarius, making it an event that will push us to think differently and break free from the past. We’ll be able to let go of old ways of being, thinking and loving in order to embrace a radical perspective that aligns with our current values. Situations and emotions buried in our subconsciousness may also come out at this time. Pluto will stir up past matters and make us confront them and deal with things head-on. We may decide that the best way to handle this is to look at our shadow self and hug it, enriching our souls with unconditional love and confidence.
With the asteroids Juno in Virgo and Vesta in Cancer in the mix, there is an added need for protection. These asteroids may bring out negative emotions such as jealousy or aggravation towards those who we think are trying to take credit for our work or ideas. This can lead to feelings of resentment and imposter syndrome, where we doubt our abilities and feel like frauds. Remember, this is just a passing phase and we should not let these sentiments linger. Instead, we should remind ourselves of our strengths and achievements through positive self-talk and affirmations. We are great at what we do and should not let anyone take that away from us. Another way to combat this vibe is to hold our dreams and aspirations close to our hearts. We don’t have to share or tell any information to others until it comes to fruition.
Jupiter and Uranus will share a conjunction in Taurus a few days before the full moon, on 20th April. Jupiter aims to expand and Uranus seeks change, so we can expect a new vision to consume our hearts, minds, and spirits at this time. However, since this planetary connection is in Taurus, it’s important that we take baby steps towards amplifying our visions, hopes and aspirations. Mercury is still in retrograde in Aries, so it’s essential that we don’t jump into a new way of being until it ends on 25th April. It is vital that we take the time to understand what we want for the future during this inspiring time of new beginnings.
The Scorpio full moon presents an opportunity for new beginnings. It’s a time to reflect on our deepest desires and take action towards realising them. Self-awareness and passion are key ingredients in manifesting our goals. It’s important to have faith in ourselves and trust that the universe will support us on our journey. With the Lyrid meteor shower in effect, we should make a wish on a shooting star to ensure our dreams come true.