The Pink Full Moon In Scorpio Is Here To Rock Your World

With the asteroids Juno in Virgo and Vesta in Cancer in the mix, there is an added need for protection. These asteroids may bring out negative emotions such as jealousy or aggravation towards those who we think are trying to take credit for our work or ideas. This can lead to feelings of resentment and imposter syndrome , where we doubt our abilities and feel like frauds. Remember, this is just a passing phase and we should not let these sentiments linger. Instead, we should remind ourselves of our strengths and achievements through positive self-talk and affirmations . We are great at what we do and should not let anyone take that away from us. Another way to combat this vibe is to hold our dreams and aspirations close to our hearts. We don’t have to share or tell any information to others until it comes to fruition.