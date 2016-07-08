It’s been a quarter of a century since Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis hit the open road to escape the violent men in their lives. Not only is this tale of sisterly solidarity a pillar of feminist film – Geena (aka Thelma) went on to found the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, a research organisation that seeks to engage, educate and influence the representation of women in film and TV.
To celebrate 25 years of Thelma & Louise, feminist film festival Bechdel Test Fest are hosting a special anniversary screening in central London on Tuesday 12 July. They’re dusting off a rarely shown 35mm print of the woman power classic as part of The Prince Charles Cinema’s 'Check the Gate' season, a summer-long celebration of celluloid in the digital age.
Grab your cowboy hat and the Thelma to your Louise and revisit their journey on the big screen – but first, whet your appetite with some of cinema’s best gal pals...
