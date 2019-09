*You Should Also Know* that director Billy Wilder said of making another movie with Monroe: “I have discussed this with my doctor and psychiatrist and they tell me I’m too old and too rich to go through this again.” Monroe struggled to memorise her lines and needed many takes for each scene. She was suffering an addiction to pills, and lacked concentration. However, Wilder still insisted Monroe played Sugar “wonderfully”. Film artwork by @piahakko #R29Collabs