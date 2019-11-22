I’m 38 & This Is How Much My Fiancé & I Spent On A Trip To The French Riviera

Transportation

Costs: I booked my round-trip flight using my credit card travel site and used some rewards points. I used 41,437 rewards points and charged $1,187.06 (£921.59) for the flight. I flew from LAX to JFK, had a two-hour layover, then flew from JFK to Nice. I had the same connections and layover going back to LA. For our departure day, we booked a flat-rate private local car service through our hotel, to take us from our hotel in Monaco to Nice Airport, since Uber is not available in Monaco it cost $75 (£58.23) for my half.