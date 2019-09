Put Away Your Tinted Moisturiser — French-Girl Beauty Is Getting A Makeover

It's couture fashion week in Paris, the one time of year that we get to ooh and ahh over gowns none of us will ever be able to reasonably afford in our lifetime. But look past the painstakingly sewn sequins, feathers, and crystals on the supermodels sauntering down the runway, and you'll find something that you can wear without taking a second mortgage out on your house. We're talking hair and makeup, and this week's show had some of the dreamiest looks yet.