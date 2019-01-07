For Dr Pragya Agarwal – designer, entrepreneur, journalist and TEDx speaker – it was a different set of circumstances that led to her embarking on her multi-skilled freelance career. "Becoming self-employed was not a decision that I took lightly," she says. "After a career at the top of academia, and facing workplace bullying, stress and burnout, I took a difficult decision to take a break and step away from something that I had worked very hard to achieve. I defined myself through that success and that position, and so this change brought about some loss of self-esteem, confidence and a sense of direction. But it also gave me an opportunity to evaluate what I really was passionate about and wanted from my life, and that was to make a positive change and impact and create a life filled with meaning and purpose that was flexible and gave me back control." She now has multiple income streams. "This kind of portfolio career suits me because it makes life really interesting and exciting. It has also been good for my mental wellbeing, as it helps me to keep thinking outside the box and more creatively."