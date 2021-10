I Tried £280 Worth Of Florence By Mills. Here’s What To Buy (& What Not To)

There's no denying the brand got off to a rocky start, with fans accusing Millie of faking skincare tutorials. But it seems they were just teething problems. On Instagram , Florence has a loyal following of 2.6 million and on TikTok an enormous 1.4 million followers like, share and comment on the brand's snappy videos. In fact, Florence by Mills is shaping up to be one of the most googled beauty brands this year as Gen Z and millennials alike look to scale things back with easy, fuss-free makeup and skincare.