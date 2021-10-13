I Tried £280 Worth Of Florence By Mills. Here’s What To Buy (& What Not To)

Forget Glossier, The Ordinary and Drunk Elephant for a moment because Florence by Mills is one of the most sought-after beauty brands among skincare and makeup enthusiasts right now. Dreamed up by Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, Florence launched in 2019 with a handful of products. Fast-forward to this year and it's jam-packed with mainstays from foundation and mascara to targeted skincare products like toners and face masks.
There's no denying the brand got off to a rocky start, with fans accusing Millie of faking skincare tutorials. But it seems they were just teething problems. On Instagram, Florence has a loyal following of 2.6 million and on TikTok an enormous 1.4 million followers like, share and comment on the brand's snappy videos. In fact, Florence by Mills is shaping up to be one of the most googled beauty brands this year as Gen Z and millennials alike look to scale things back with easy, fuss-free makeup and skincare.
As a beauty editor, I have a healthy scepticism when it comes to celebrity beauty brands but there are some real gems in Millie's lineup. So should you jump on the hype train? Here's what I'd recommend spending your money on (and what not to).
