This Nail Trend Is Actually Groundbreaking For Spring

Florals don't have to be groundbreaking to be cool for spring. Along with Coachella and prom, flowery designs pulled straight from the garden are the one trend we expect to talk about ad nauseam for the next several months — and we're totally fine with that. It's only natural that we're ready for some spring magic after months of bomb cyclones and insulated winter jackets, and our favourite way to express our joy over April showers turning to May flowers is to let our nails do the talking.
Thanks to Instagram — and some of the coolest artists we follow — we've nailed down the prettiest, non-cheesy nail art for spring that will have you covered in vines, petals, and leaves the second you take off those Easter pastels. Ahead, the floral nail art we're dying to try this season...