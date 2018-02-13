A look back at the past few seasons in nail trends might lead you to predict that Autumn 2018 would be one of the sleepiest yet, with nudes, nudes, and more sheer nudes painted on A-list models like Gigi Hadid and Slick Woods. But you'd be wrong: This season has done nothing but prove otherwise, with the kind of wild, unexpected nail designs we haven't seen since Libertine's fur-coated fingertips for Spring 2017.
All those plain trends of the past might have left us with manicures more boring than Fifty Shades of Freed without the sex scenes (okay, maybe not quite that bad), but this year, New York's finest nail artists have resuscitated our design-loving souls with nail art so good, it deserves its own MoMA exhibit.
Colour, texture, and major lengths abound: Jeremy Scott, Libertine, and Chromat have taken our manicure dreams to an entirely different planet... and we hope we never come back. Click ahead to check out the floor-grazing fringe and Tonya Harding-inspired tips you'll want to copy all year long.