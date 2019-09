A look back at the past few seasons in nail trends might lead you to predict that Autumn 2018 would be one of the sleepiest yet, with nudes, nudes, and more sheer nudes painted on A-list models like Gigi Hadid and Slick Woods. But you'd be wrong: This season has done nothing but prove otherwise, with the kind of wild, unexpected nail designs we haven't seen since Libertine's fur-coated fingertips for Spring 2017.