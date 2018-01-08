What It's Really Like… To Be A Fitness Ambassador

After taking Jude to school, some days I train my clients, other days I work from home, writing blog posts, filming/ editing videos and images for social media, etc and I often commute into London for meetings and events. Each week is different so I have to be flexible with my timetable. I'd be lying if I said that I was mega organised but I'm okay with doing things at the last minute. If I start feeling overwhelmed or stressed, then I just remind myself that the world won't end if I don't reply to those emails right away. The digital world is 24/7, so as a blogger it's easy to feel like you're always working. I try to manage my online/ offline balance but it's not easy. That said, I do think that society often shames us for being on our phones, but I don't see it as any worse than sitting on your sofa watching EastEnders every night. My mum probably spends the same amount of time watching soaps each week as I do reading tweets and scrolling Insta – it's just a different device. I enjoy looking at fashion bloggers' outfits, reading my mum crush blogs and watching YouTube videos of epic travel destinations. I say, do whatever you enjoy!