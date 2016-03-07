Be prepared to have "You Don't Own Me" stuck in your head all day, because cable network TV Land has ordered a pilot episode of First Wives Club, a series based on the classic 1996 comedy film starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler. Casting for the pilot has yet to be announced, but TVLine reports that Sex and the City veteran Jenny Bicks is serving as executive producer and New Girl writer Rebecca Addelman is handling the script.
The series will be set in present-day San Francisco and features the same basic premise as the film: a trio of divorcees team up to exact revenge on their ex-husbands who left them for younger women. Funnily enough, original First Wives Club stars Hawn, Keaton and Midler are actually joining forces again for a Netflix film called Divanation, in which they will play members of a girl-group who reconnect three decades after a messy split.
While you ponder who could slip into their iconic white suits for the new incarnation of First Wives Club, relive the original film's famous karaoke moment below. And remember: Don't get mad, get everything.
The series will be set in present-day San Francisco and features the same basic premise as the film: a trio of divorcees team up to exact revenge on their ex-husbands who left them for younger women. Funnily enough, original First Wives Club stars Hawn, Keaton and Midler are actually joining forces again for a Netflix film called Divanation, in which they will play members of a girl-group who reconnect three decades after a messy split.
While you ponder who could slip into their iconic white suits for the new incarnation of First Wives Club, relive the original film's famous karaoke moment below. And remember: Don't get mad, get everything.
Advertisement