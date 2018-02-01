R29 Writers' Entertainment & Culture Picks For February

We might have laughed when JT announced his new album Man Of The Woods and dropped a pic of himself looking like Marcus Mumford stumbled onto Brokeback Mountain but we all still want to hear it, right? There is also new music from MGMT, plus Kendrick Lamar will be touring the UK.
And the last of the Oscar contenders are being shown so if you're reluctant to get back on the booze horse, then consider a quiet evening in front of I, Tonya or Phantom Thread.
