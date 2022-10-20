This summer was huge for women’s football, with fans all over Europe coming together and flying their national flags for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. Even though the tournament (and summer for that matter) is now a distant memory, the excitement around women’s football isn’t dying down. In September, Arsenal played Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby that attracted 47,367 fans – a record-breaking number of spectators for a Barclays Women’s Super League (BWSL) game.
Women’s football is finally getting the recognition it deserves but watching the pros play isn’t the only way to get involved. FIFA 23, the latest instalment of the hugely popular EA video game, has just been released, meaning you can have a virtual go at playing as your favourite footballers and teams. If you’re not familiar, you can select a mode that lets you play as a team (Arsenal Women, for example) in a one-off game, for a season or against others online.
It’s also a big moment for FIFA when it comes to women’s football. Although international women’s teams have featured in the game since FIFA 16, this year’s edition is the first you’ll be able to play as club teams from the BWSL and Division 1 Arkema, the top division for women's football in France. It’s also the first year that a female football player – Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (more on her later) – has appeared on the cover of the game.
Whether you’re a FIFA pro or a total newbie, with football mania reaching fever pitch, now is the perfect time to start playing this legendary video game. Using data captured from real matches, you'll feel totally immersed. Here, we run through some of the top players and what to take from those key FIFA 23 ratings.