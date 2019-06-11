12 Festival Makeup Looks That Are Worthy Of Stage Time

Once we graduated from university and got a 9-to-5 job, the excitement over holidays like a week-long girls' trip dwindled. But even though we sit at a desk all day, we're making plans for another, non-beach-related escape thanks to the arrival of festival season.
Whether you're bobbing mid-crowd at All Points East or camping out at Glasto, going to see your favourite artist on an outdoor stage recaptures that feeling of freedom you felt on your week-long Ibiza stay. (Remember Beychella? Enough said). And creating standout beauty looks is an essential part of the festival vibe.
If you're currently prepping for festivals or just want to try something new, we've put together some of our favourite looks that are worthy of a good time — and far from the basic unicorn getup. From statement glitter lips to face pearls, there's something unique for everyone in the crowd. And the best part is that you can put your personal twist on it. So, get your fingers ready to screenshot because ahead is all the makeup inspiration you need to put together an Instagram-worthy festival look.