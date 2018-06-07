Whether you're getting your indie fill at Green Man and Citadel, seeking more artistic pursuits like poetry and theatre at Latitude, or looking for the finest culinary treats at Wilderness, the festival season this year is looking tip-top.
Alas, along with our favourite bands comes greasy hair, unwashed bodies and grimy skin. There's no escaping the dirt of festivals (unless you're fully committed to boutique camping and legit showers, but we'd rather be down the front row, TBH), but we can ease the pain with products that keep the effects of four sleepless nights at bay.
Ahead, we have your beauty bag covered. Team Refinery29 has rounded up the beauty products we rely on every festival season, from essentials like dry shampoo and suncream to biodegradable alternatives to glitter and makeup wipes.